Telangana coal minister Kishan fires at Congress, says Budget betrayed the promises made

HYDERABAD: Describing the state Budget as “just juggling of numbers”, Union Coal & Mines Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Congress government betrayed all sections by not allocating funds for implementation of promises made during the Assembly elections.

“Crop investment assistance (Rythu Bandhu/Rythu Bharosa) is to be provided to farmers every year before the cultivation season starts. But no provision has been made in the Budget. There is no mention of increasing pension amounts, paying unemployment allowance and providing Rs 2,500 per month to women,” he said.

He also noted that funds allocated for welfare of SC communities have been decreased from Rs 21,072 crore to Rs 7,638 crore and tribal welfare funds from Rs 4,365 crore to Rs 3,969 crore.

Appeasing minorities

Kishan also said, “No matter what happens to the whole world, the idea of the Congress is to satisfy the minorities. This Budget has once again exposed that appeasement policy of the Congress. In 2023-24, the funds allocated for minority welfare was Rs 2,000 crore. It has been increased to Rs 3,003 crore in this Budget.”

The Union minister said that in the last 10 years, the entire education system in Telangana has been destroyed due to insufficient funds being allocated in the Budget.