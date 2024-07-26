Telangana Congress accords importance to Panchayat Raj, rural development

HYDERABAD: The Congress government in its first full Budget has accorded due importance to the Panchayat Raj and rural development. The government increased allocations to these departments, compared to the revised estimates of previous year.

While the previous BRS government proposed Rs 23,997 crore (revised estimates) to these departments in 2023-24, now the present government allocated Rs 29,816 crore. Under Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme, which is envisaged to transform 63 lakh women into entrepreneurs, the government proposed to establish common processing centres for entrepreneurs and also establish a small scale industrial park in every Assembly constituency.

During his Budget speech, Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said: “Every year the project aims to help 5,000 rural societies or regional societies and we will try to extend it to 25,000 societies.”