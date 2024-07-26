Telangana: Congress budget boosts health funding with key reforms

HYDERABAD: In the first Budget presented by the Congress government for the financial year 2024-25, the Health and Family Welfare Department was allocated Rs 11,468 crore, marking an increase of Rs 2,333 crore compared to the revised estimate for the financial year 2023-24.

During the previous BRS government’s tenure, the health budget for 2023-24 was revised down to Rs 9,135 crore, a 3.9% of the total revised estimate of Rs 2,32.017 crore. This was a significant decrease of Rs 3,026 crore from the proposed budget estimate of Rs 12,161 crore for health.

While presenting the Budget, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka criticised the previous government for neglecting the health sector in the state. He stated that the current medical system was inadequate to meet the needs of people.

He further emphasised the achievements of the Congress government, highlighting that all employee salary arrears have been released and ensuring timely salary payments for the smooth functioning of the health department, alongside the appointment of 6,956 nurses.

Highlighting recent achievements, the minister noted the strengthening of Rajiv Arogyashri Yojana, doubling health coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and increasing package prices for 1,375 out of 1,672 treatments by approximately 20%. The scheme has also been expanded to cover 163 new diseases.

