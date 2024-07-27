Buzz in Congress over vacant Deputy Speaker, whip posts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly session is in progress, speculation is rife on whether the Congress will announce its nominees for the posts of Deputy Speaker, chief whip and whips in the House.

In its first session after assuming power, the party appointed four whips — Beerla Illaiah, Ramachandra Naik, Adluri Laxman and Aadi Srinivas, as well as Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the speaker. However, the posts of deputy speaker, chief whip and two more whips remain vacant. Now, Congress MLAs are urging the party leadership to fill these posts.

Several senior and young MLAs are vying for these positions, lobbying with the party leadership and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Sources said that some MLAs, who are aware that their chances of making it to the Cabinet in the speculated expansion are slim, are eyeing the deputy speaker and chief whip posts. They are reportedly lobbying with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Sridhar Babu.

Front-runners

If sources are to be believed, P Rammohan Reddy, Malreddy Rangareddy and Balu Naik are the front-runners for the posts of deputy speaker and chief whip. However, these MLAs are hopeful of Cabinet berths, and may even refuse the deputy speaker and chief whip posts if offered. There is a possibility that MLAs from theerstwhile Rangareddy district, which is not represented in the Cabinet, may be chosen for these posts.