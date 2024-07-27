Congress comes out all guns blazing at K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rather harsh criticism of the first full Budget presented by the Congress government after the formation of Telangana has ruffled feathers in the ruling party, whose leaders on Friday launched a blistering counterattack on the BRS supremo.

As if in one voice, Congress leaders, including several ministers, accused the former chief minister of being silent on the Union Budget, which they said had failed to allocate funds and fulfil promises made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Not satisfied with this, the ruling party leaders also accused KCR of landing Telangana in a financial crisis with misgovernance and unplanned expenditure. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and D Sridhar Babu, as well as Congress MLAs claimed that KCR left the Assembly on Thursday without hearing the full Budget presentation. They demanded the BRS chief’s response to the Union Budget.