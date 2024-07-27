Jawan from Telangana dies after falling ill on border

NALGONDA: An Army jawan from Nalgonda district died after falling ill while on duty on the Assam border.

The deceased, Erati Mahesh (24), was a resident of Madarigudem, Anumula mandal, and his parents are engaged in farming. On July 9, Mahesh started suffering from extreme cold while performing duties. He was later admitted to a government dispensary attached to the Medical College of Dibrugarh district in Assam.

His parents, Yadaiah and Parvathamma, said they spoke to him on July 12 for the last time over a call. They said he last visited his native village in March. On July 13, he complained of acute abdominal pain and was shifted to the ICU.

Mahesh’s family said that they were informed about his critical health condition on July 15. His elder brother then rushed to Assam on July 17; however, Mahesh was already unconscious, undergoing treatment on the ventilator. They said that Mahesh died on July 25 while undergoing treatment.