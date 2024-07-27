Justice league: PIL filed in Telangana HC against distribution, use of spurious pesticides
A division bench of the Telangana High Court issued notices to several authorities, including the Union of India, represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in a PIL filed by advocate Ravi Krishna Vattem seeking urgent measures to prevent distribution and use of spurious pesticides.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, also issued notices to the secretary, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, the chief secretary of Telangana, the principal secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation and the Agriculture Commissioner and Director of Telangana.
The PIL raises concerns about the severe health hazards, crop losses, soil damage and revenue loss caused by fake pesticides, which are described as illegal and arbitrary, violating fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.
The petitioner called for comprehensive action from the authorities, including the mandatory analysis of all pesticides before their use and wide publicity of issues related to spurious pesticides under Section 26 of the Insecticides Act. He emphasised the need for the government to notify the results of sample analyses in the official gazette, ensuring transparency and awareness among farmers and the public.
The high court, after considering the petitioner’s arguments, directed the respondent authorities to file their responses by the next hearing date and adjourned the matter for four weeks.
Notices to Centre, Telangana on implementation of Mental Healthcare Act
A division bench of the Telangana High Court, which converted a letter written by Advocate R Bhaskar on July 10, 2024 into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), issued notices to several authorities, including the Union of India and the state of Telangana on the implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, issued notices to the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the chief secretary of Telangana, the principal secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana, the commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, the commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, the director of Public Health and Family Welfare and the superintendent of Government Mental Hospital, Erragadda, Hyderabad, seeking their responses by the next hearing date. The court scheduled the matter for further hearing in four weeks.
Petitioner Bhaskar highlighted the need for urgent implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, particularly concerning the appointment of state and district authorities. According to Bhaskar, there are approximately eight lakh individuals suffering from mental health issues in Telangana and none of them are receiving adequate treatment. The lack of treatment, he claimed, has led to irreparable harm, including suicides. He emphasised that many of these individuals belong to marginalised communities, including SC/ST and economically disadvantaged groups.
The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, mandates the establishment of a state authority to oversee the protection and treatment of individuals with mental disabilities. However, Bhaskar alleged that the provisions of this Act have not been implemented in Telangana, and that the authorities have failed to conduct awareness camps or provide necessary treatment. He stressed that this neglect violates Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to life and health.