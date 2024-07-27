Justice league: PIL filed in Telangana HC against distribution, use of spurious pesticides

PIL filed in HC against distribution, use of spurious pesticides

A division bench of the Telangana High Court issued notices to several authorities, including the Union of India, represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in a PIL filed by advocate Ravi Krishna Vattem seeking urgent measures to prevent distribution and use of spurious pesticides.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, also issued notices to the secretary, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, the chief secretary of Telangana, the principal secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation and the Agriculture Commissioner and Director of Telangana.

The PIL raises concerns about the severe health hazards, crop losses, soil damage and revenue loss caused by fake pesticides, which are described as illegal and arbitrary, violating fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The petitioner called for comprehensive action from the authorities, including the mandatory analysis of all pesticides before their use and wide publicity of issues related to spurious pesticides under Section 26 of the Insecticides Act. He emphasised the need for the government to notify the results of sample analyses in the official gazette, ensuring transparency and awareness among farmers and the public.

The high court, after considering the petitioner’s arguments, directed the respondent authorities to file their responses by the next hearing date and adjourned the matter for four weeks.