KTR lacks knowledge of risks involved in pumping flood waters at Kannepalli: Minister Uttam Reddy

HYDERABAD: Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s threat that BRS leaders, along with 50,000 farmers, would operate the pump sets of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) if the government does not do so by August 2, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday made it clear that it was not possible to store water in the project.

The minister said that the government would use the project components upwards of the Sripada Yellampalli Project by turning on all the motors. Accusing Rama Rao of running false propaganda, he suggested that the BRS leader better change his name to ‘Joseph Goebbels’.

Uttam made another PowerPoint presentation on Kaleshwaram to rebut the allegations levelled by BRS legislators during their visit to Kaleshwaram project. In the presentation, Uttam focused on the recommendations made by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

Addressing the media, he argued that Rama Rao’s suggestions were technically flawed and said that the BRS leader lacked an understanding of the current situation. He said that instead of feeling ashamed about their previous actions and tendering an apology, BRS leaders have turned up at Kaleshwaram one more time as if it was a picnic spot.

Uttam ridiculed the demand made by Rama Rao to pump flood waters at Kannepalli as baseless and lacking in technical knowledge.