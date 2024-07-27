Martyrs remembered on Kargil Vijay Diwas

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/ADILABAD: In Sircilla, Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed at the Kargil War Tank located on the town’s outskirts. To honour Vijay Diwas, Sircilla Municipality brought the ‘Vijayanta’ battle tank, used in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan, to the area in 2014. After receiving permission from the Home and Defence Departments, the tank was placed near a river on the town’s outskirts a decade ago.

Since then, ex-servicemen and local youth have celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas annually. On Friday, students and local residents gathered at the tank to pay tribute to the martyrs and unfurled the national flag as a mark of victory.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated in the erstwhile Adilabad district. In Adilabad town, District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman A Bhoja Reddy, along with Congress party leaders and activists, paid tribute to the Kargil martyrs’ statue in the municipal park, marking 25 years since their sacrifices.

They remembered the martyrs’ contributions to India and emphasised that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.