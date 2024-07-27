Telangana government mulls new Act to replace Dharani

HYDERABAD: The state government will bring in a new Act in place of Dharani only after holding extensive discussions with the people. The government is also planning to convene an all-party meeting to discuss issues related to this integrated land records management system, announced Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday.

The chief minister said that there was a need for an in-depth study to find long-lasting solutions for problems that have arisen due to the Dharani portal. He felt that a new Act was necessary, as land-related problems were increasing every day in the state.

Recalling that earlier, land records used to be available in villages, he said: “Due to changes in the Revenue Act, the records were moved to mandals, later districts and now finally they reached the state headquarters.”

“Earlier, there was a provision to appeal against land-related problems. With the introduction of Dharani, these issues could not be resolved in villages and districts. All the powers were vested with the district collectors. However, collectors too were unable to resolve the Dharani problems,” he added.

“If a Collector took a decision, there was no provision to challenge that due to the rules of the Dharani Act,” the chief minister said.

In this backdrop, the government has decided upon wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders on Dharani, he said.

Gather opinion of all sections of people

Revanth directed the officials to take suggestions from people on Dharani and asked them to convene an all-party meeting before preparing the draft for the new law.

The CM suggested officials select one mandal that has Bhudan, Porambok, Bancharai, Inam and refugees’ land issues, look into problems in that particular region and submit a report to the government.

Revanth said that if necessary, the government would discuss Dharani issues in the Assembly too before taking a final decision.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and others were present at the meeting.