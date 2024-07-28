AIMIM president Owaisi compares Yogi government's eatery directive to Hitler's policies

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday likened the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s directive regarding eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to the policies of German dictator Adolf Hitler. Speaking at a gathering in the Kodangal Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Owaisi said that it was in violation of the Constitution.

“It is against our Constitution to discriminate on the basis of religion. Nobody is bigger than the Constitution. Everyone is equal. Article 19 states that everyone has the right to seek opportunities for employment. But such a law was made by the BJP government that it reminds me of Hitler’s Germany during the 1930s,” Owaisi stated.

He further drew parallels with historical events, saying: “Hitler mandated Jews to drape a cloth with the Star of David written on it. Then he asked Germans to boycott the Jews by not purchasing items from their shops.”

He accused the BJP government of targeting Muslims, particularly in states it was in power. He claimed that 14 to 15 Muslims have been lynched since the Lok Sabha election results were declared on June 4.

“Indian Muslims have to think that in the recent Parliament election where the representation of backward classes and upper class is equal now. But there is only 4% Muslim representation while the population of the community is 14%. We also want to defeat this firqa parasti (communalism). While the BJP’s seat share went down in these LS elections, we (Muslims) are still at 4%,” Owaisi said.