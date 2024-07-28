BRS president KT Rama Rao alleges Medigadda barrage sinking a pre-election conspiracy by Congress

HYDERABAD: Questioning the timing of the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that there is suspicion that it was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress.

“Why did it happen before the Assembly election when the barrage was storing lakhs of cusecs?” Rama Rao asked. “If anything happens to the barrage in the future, it must be assumed that it is the result of this government’s conspiracy,” the BRS leader stated.

In an informal interaction with reporters, he termed NDSA report as NDA report. “It is good that the water is still being lifted from the Yellampalli project. But lifting just 2 tmcft is not enough. Ego is preventing the government from lifting water from Kannepalli pumphouse,” Rama Rao stated.