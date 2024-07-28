BRS president KT Rama Rao alleges Medigadda barrage sinking a pre-election conspiracy by Congress

HYDERABAD: Questioning the timing of the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that there is suspicion that it was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress.
“Why did it happen before the Assembly election when the barrage was storing lakhs of cusecs?” Rama Rao asked. “If anything happens to the barrage in the future, it must be assumed that it is the result of this government’s conspiracy,” the BRS leader stated.
In an informal interaction with reporters, he termed NDSA report as NDA report. “It is good that the water is still being lifted from the Yellampalli project. But lifting just 2 tmcft is not enough. Ego is preventing the government from lifting water from Kannepalli pumphouse,” Rama Rao stated.
He alleged that the Congress and BJP were of the same view regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. “Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is saying that the government will act on the basis of the NDSA report. It means that the government will do what BJP says,” the former minister said.
Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement on the Metro Rail Project in the Old City, Rama Rao said that the project made no progress in BRS rule due to demands by the AIMIM to change its alignment.
He criticised the CM, saying that he was behaving like he was still an Opposition leader. “The way the CM spoke about L&T in the Assembly is not good. This sends the wrong message to investors. If the CM talks like this, how will the state get investments?” Rama Rao asked.
He alleged that the CM sees scams in everything. “Where is the scam seen in the distribution of crores of Bathukamma sarees? Will any CM compare the state with cancer and AIDS? Is there anything more stupid than this?” he said.