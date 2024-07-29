Ajanta Gallery: Treasure in heart of Hyderabad in state of neglect

HYDERABAD: The Ajanta Gallery of the Telangana State Museum in Hyderabad, housing a few initial eye copies of the Buddhist paintings at Ajanta Caves, awaits a new lease of life. These paintings, estimated to be over 100 years old, have suffered in the years gone by due to the lack of upkeep.

Situated in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, the Ajanta caves are a UNESCO World Heritage Site housing paintings and sculptures created between the second and first centuries BCE during the Satavahana rule and between the fifth and sixth centuries CE during the Vakataka period.

As per Ajanta Murals, a 1967 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) publication, the then archaeological department director Dr Ghulam Yazdani appointed Hyderabad-based Syed Ahmad in 1915 to make eye-copies of the paintings in the cave with ‘greater fidelity to the originals’.

Today, 37 of these eye copies are displayed at the Ajanta Gallery. Visitors can find the iconic Bodhisattvas, the Shaddanta Jataka (the story of a six-tusked elephant) and the Simhala Avadana murals, to name a few, at the museum in Hyderabad.

Dr Baishali Ghosh, associate professor of Art History and Visual Studies at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), opined that terming the paintings displayed at the Ajanta Gallery as ‘copies’ or ‘replicas’ implies that they are secondary in quality. “It is a 20th-century artist’s interpretation of another artist’s work from centuries ago. It has become heritage in itself,” she said.