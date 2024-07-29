Srisailam dam gates likely to be lifted in four days

HYDERABAD: With over 4 lakh cusecs of inflows, the gates of Srisailam dam are likely to be opened in the next four days. The inflows to Srisailam were recorded as0 4,41,222 cusecs at 6 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the outflows were recorded as 80,711 cusecs, owing to power generation. The storage at Srisailam was 156.39 tmcft, as against its full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft.

It may be recalled that on July 22, the water storage in Srisailam was just 52 tmcft, and in the last week, the project received around 100 tmcft, following the heavy rains in Karnataka.

Due to outflows from Srisailam, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project is receiving 53,774 cusecs. The officials lifted 41 gates of Jurala and released 3,04,000 cusecs of water.

In Godavari basin, Sitaramasagar and Bhadrachalam received over 11 lakh cusecs.