Telangana is hub of architectural marvels: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the restored Qutb Shahi Heritage Park on Sunday. The restoration project was a collective effort by the Heritage department, Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth highlighted Telangana as a hub of architectural marvels, citing landmarks such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Thousand Pillar Temple, Ramappa Temple, Alampur Temple and others. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to preserving Telangana’s culture and heritage and showcasing it on the world map. He said: “Telangana is bestowed with thousands of years of history, culture and traditions. This region was ruled by Satavahanas, Kakatiyas, Qutb Shahis and others, each leaving a unique cultural imprint.”

The CM also noted Hyderabad’s reputation for its ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehjeeb’, symbolising the harmony and coexistence of diverse cultures. The Qutb Shahi Heritage Park and Seven Tombs are the testament of the Nizam dynasty’s architectural skill and cultural richness, he added.

He took pride in Telangana’s Ramappa Temple, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and said: “The conservation of more than 100 monuments in 106 acres is one of the largest conservation programmes taken up by entering MoUs in 2013”.

Culture and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and others attended the event.