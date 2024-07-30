Akbar threatens PIL over ‘atrocities’ of Hyderabad police

HYDERABAD: Reiterating his concerns regarding the Hyderabad police’s alleged highhandedness in the Old City, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said on Monday that he would be forced to file a public interest litigation (PIL) against the police if it does not stop its “atrocities” against citizens.

Speaking in the Assembly, the six-time Chandrayangutta MLA said, “If I go to court, it will ask me, ‘You are a legislator; why have you not spoken in the House and brought this to the notice of the government?’ So I have done my duty. If the government still does not act upon the atrocities, negligence and failure of the police and correct itself, I will be forced to go to court. I hope the government will ask the police to stop this high-handedness.”

Noting that the Task Force, which was constituted to nab criminals, is now allegedly resorting to thrashing innocent people, the AIMIM floor leader warned the cops that if they did not stop their “atrocities,” he would be out on the road after 11 pm to stop such actions. “Whatever issue of law and order arises, the government will be responsible. I hope the government will ask the police to stop this high-handedness,” Akbar remarked.

“Don’t I have the right to stand outside and fetch necessary items? Even IT employees are being beaten. It was earlier a friendly police, but now it says no more friendly police. So is it a tyrant now? Is this law and order? The overall crime rate in Telangana increased by nearly 9% in 2023 compared to previous years, and crimes against women rose by 5%,” he said.