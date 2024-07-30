CID to probe Rs 1,400 crore GST fraud case against former chief secretary Somesh Kumar

HYDERABAD: The case of alleged GST fraud of nearly Rs 1,400 crore booked against former chief secretary Somesh Kumar and four others, including an IIT-H assistant professor and commercial tax department officials, will be transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Official orders in this regard would be issued soon, confirmed sources.

The accused commercial tax officials allegedly hid information regarding Rs 10,000 crore belonging to various companies, according to unconfirmed reports. Officials are clueless about the motive behind this. Officials suspect that the state exchequer might have suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore and said investigation would throw more light on this.

Sources in the department added that the transfer to the CID is being initiated as the case involves alleged tax evasion from various states. It is learnt that as many as 75 taxpayers, including major companies such as the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited, are reportedly involved in this alleged scam.

The transfer comes less than a week after former chief secretary Somesh Kumar, who also served as an advisor to former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, was named accused number 5 after a complaint was filed by the commercial taxes department.

On July 26, joint commissioner (CT), Central Computer Wing, K Ravi Kanuri filed a complaint at the Hyderabad Central Crime Station alleging that Somesh Kumar, two higher officials of the commercial tax department — SV Kasi Visweswara Rao and A Siva Rama Prasad — along with IIT-H assistant professor Sobhan Babu and private company Plianto Technologies were involved in the input tax credit scam.