CM Revanth Reddy misled House on fixing meters to agriculture motors: MLA T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Monday alleged that whenever Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy faces a difficult situation, he starts raising “false” issues and uttering “lies” in the Assembly.

In an informal chat with reporters, the former minister alleged that the leader of the House should be a role model to other members and should not utter lies in the Assembly.

Harish Rao said that the CM misled the Assembly by giving wrong information on fixing meters to agriculture motors.

The BRS leader also said that his party would move a privilege motion against the chief minister.

“The chief minister read out the UDAY scheme document, which is not connected to agriculture meters, and misled the House,” he alleged.

Dismissing the allegations of Revanth Reddy that the BRS ministers maintained silence during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime even though the then government expanded the Pothireddypadu project, he clarified, “The BRS ministers came out of the YSR government before the GO on Pothireddypadu was issued.”

It was BRS MLAs who tendered their resignations for the sake of separate Telangana and at that time, Revanth did not submit his resignation, Harish Rao alleged and added that the CM’s claim that he was the champion of Telangana was like a devil preaching gospel.

“While in Opposition, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that LRS should be implemented without collecting any fee. But they are silent now even though their government has decided to collect a fee for LRS,” Harish Rao alleged.

The BRS MLA also dismissed the claim of Revanth Reddy that the BRS has lost its relevance. “The Congress did not open its account in 18 states in the recent Lok Sabha polls and won only 99 seats. It does not mean that the Congress has lost its relevance,” he said.

Though the CM announced that Rs 31,000 crore was required for crop loan waiver, the government allocated only Rs 25,000 crore in the Budget, Harish Rao pointed out.