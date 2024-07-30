Cotton farmers worried over crop damage caused by rains in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Cotton farmers on Monday expressed distress over damage to crop cultivated in three lakh acres due to incessant rains in the erstwhile Khammam district.

K Narasimha Rao, a farmer from Enkoor mandal, said that because of the heavy rains, the plants wilted as they absorbed large amounts of water and fell prey to insects.

“In the beginning of the crop cultivation, we were worried about lack of sufficient rains and now we are suffering due to excess rains,” lamented Krishnaiah, a farmer from Julurpad.

D Puranaiah, another farmer, said: We are forced to buy pesticides to protect the crops from pests. This is imposing heavy additional financial burden on us.”

The farmers are urging the state government to provide financial assistance or free supply of pesticides in the areas affected by the rain in the district.