Is BJP’s chalking out plans to outdo rivals in local body polls?

HYDERABAD: What are the BJP’s chances of success in the ensuing local body elections? The saffron party leaders are discussing whether they can leverage their impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP had bagged 35 per cent of votes in the LS polls and its leaders would want to ensure that they retain the voters who supported the party, to do an encore and help it win a maximum number of local bodies.
The saffron party leaders wonder if the zilch that the Centre had handed over to the state in terms of allocations in the Union Budget would work against the party in the local body elections. Rubbing salt into the wounds, the Centre had not made any allocations to fulfil the promises made to Telangana in the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014.
The party leaders are debating among themselves if there will be a new president for the state unit since the incumbent G Kishan Reddy is not only a Union minister but also is in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir.
They are also debating whether, in the event of the party deciding to replace him, the new dispensation would be able to get more votes in the local body elections.
The party’s MPs and MLAs have not yet taken the plunge on preparing the cadre for the local body elections. They are, at present, busy in Parliament and Assembly, which are in session now.
Their effort in preparing the party for the elections would be crucial as the party had pinned its hopes on them.
They constitute the endoskeleton of the party that is raring to capture power in the state in the next Assembly elections.
Party cadre eager to demonstrate strength
Meanwhile, the BJP cadre, at the field level, are eager to demonstrate their strength in the local body elections but they need assistance, direction, and resources. They need hand-holding since they would have to face both the Congress and the BRS at the ground level.
The party is also debating to what extent the `2 lakh crop loan waiver would tilt the scales in favour of the ruling Congress. As the elections would be held in villages, crop loan waiver could have a tremendous impact on the voters. The saffron party would have to come up with a political “antidote” to neutralise the farm loan waiver impact.
The party leaders are also worried about the replacement of Kishan Reddy with someone else as the president of the Telangana unit of the party. The MPs have differing opinions on who should be the president and some of them are aspiring for the post themselves. The party is also considering the possibility that the group that is against the one who is likely to be appointed as president can damage the prospects of the party in the elections.
After the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament, the party might take a hard look at the desirability of changing the president. And if it decides to have a new leader at the helm, who it would be is the million-dollar question.
A senior leader of the party said that the national leadership was watching the developments in the state keenly. Once the Parliament session is over, the party may take a decision on Telangana when it gets around to appointing new presidents for the poll-bound states. The party is keen on coming up with an appropriate strategy to fare better than the Congress as the two national parties shared the laurels in the Lok Sabha polls, winning eight seats each.
Vishweshwar named BJP whip in LS
The BJP has given a key role in Lok Sabha to its MP from Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. On Monday, the party informed Speaker Om Birla that Vishweshwar has been appointed as one of its 17 whips. Paschim Champaran (Bihar) MP Sanjay Jaiswal has been named as the BJP chief whip. Vishweshwar, a two-time MP, started his political career with the BRS. He was first elected to LS from Chevella on a BRS ticket in 2014 elections. Later, he joined the Congress and from there he shifted to the BJP. In 2024, he was elected to LS from Chevella by defeating G Ranjith Reddy of Congress.