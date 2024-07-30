Is BJP’s chalking out plans to outdo rivals in local body polls?

HYDERABAD: What are the BJP’s chances of success in the ensuing local body elections? The saffron party leaders are discussing whether they can leverage their impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had bagged 35 per cent of votes in the LS polls and its leaders would want to ensure that they retain the voters who supported the party, to do an encore and help it win a maximum number of local bodies.

The saffron party leaders wonder if the zilch that the Centre had handed over to the state in terms of allocations in the Union Budget would work against the party in the local body elections. Rubbing salt into the wounds, the Centre had not made any allocations to fulfil the promises made to Telangana in the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The party leaders are debating among themselves if there will be a new president for the state unit since the incumbent G Kishan Reddy is not only a Union minister but also is in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir.

They are also debating whether, in the event of the party deciding to replace him, the new dispensation would be able to get more votes in the local body elections.

The party’s MPs and MLAs have not yet taken the plunge on preparing the cadre for the local body elections. They are, at present, busy in Parliament and Assembly, which are in session now.

Their effort in preparing the party for the elections would be crucial as the party had pinned its hopes on them.

They constitute the endoskeleton of the party that is raring to capture power in the state in the next Assembly elections.