Telangana: KNRUHS admits fault, gives lifeline to students who failed

HYDERABAD: A month after more than 700 students failed the first-year examination of the BSc Allied Health Sciences conducted by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), the university has devised a workaround by conducting supplementary examinations for the students who failed.

In response to several representations and protests by the students, the university admitted its fault in releasing erroneous results, in which 715 of the 740 students failed in the examination. However, it stated that a supplementary examination would be conducted as promoting all the failed candidates was not feasible, the students said.

Extra classes

Extra classes and mock tests are being conducted to prepare the students for the supplementary examinations. The Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has also released the schedule for the extra classes, which will be conducted from the first week of July. The classes are to be held from July 7 to July 31, five days a week, from Monday to Friday, with a weekly test at the end of each week.

A GMC student told TNIE, “The V-C told us that they cannot promote all the students to the second year and would rather conduct a supplementary exam. We also gave a representation to the state health minister for the right course of action in this regard, and he assured us that he would put forward our concern to the chief minister, but there has been no progress on that so far. We are now attending extra classes in the college and preparing for the supplementary exams.”