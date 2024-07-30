Telangana: Second phase of farm loan waiver from July 30

HYDERABAD: The state government is all set to release the second tranche of funds for the farm loan waiver scheme on Tuesday. In this phase, the government intends to waive loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao will launch the second phase of the scheme from the Assembly premises on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that during the Assembly elections, the Congress promised to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh. As part of that assurance, on July 18, the state government credited Rs 6,098 crore into the accounts of over 11 lakh farmers who had availed loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

The government has made all arrangements for releasing funds for the second phase of the scheme. Sources said on Monday, the officials of Agriculture and Finance departments discussed and finalised the number of beneficiaries. The Finance department mobilised required funds for the second phase, they added.

The remaining funds for waiving loans from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh are likely to be released by August 15 or August end, another source said.

Meanwhile, the government noticed that due to a few technical issues, such as wrong Aadhaar numbers being mentioned in the bank records, the waived amount was not credited into the accounts of a few farmers in the first phase. Officials said that the government is closely working with the bankers to sort out such issues.

