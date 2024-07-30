Yadadri temple criticised over poor management

NALGONDA: Owing to the alleged negligence of the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA), some developmental works within the Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam, estimated to be worth crores of rupees, remain incomplete, said sources.

The YTDA constructed the Nityannadana Prasada Bhavan at a cost of Rs 12 crore to provide meals to 800 devotees at once but failed to arrange food-making equipment, the sources added. For this reason, Nityannadana Prasad is being provided to the devotees in the Deeksha Mandapam built for Mandala Deeksha devotees. Due to inadequate accommodation in this mandapam, food is provided in batches.

Temple executive officer A Bhaskar Rao told TNIE that arrangements are being made to provide nityannadana prasad to 2,000 people on a regular basis at the beginning of Shravana masam after completing the remaining works.

Rs 1 crore to be allocated

With permission from the state endowment authorities, Bhaskar said that about Rs 1 crore will be allocated from the temple funds for the purchase of food manufacturing equipment.

Meanwhile, devotees are demanding that Anna Prasadam be arranged for all the devotees who come for the darshan at the Yadadri temple. They said that every day thousands of devotees from various distant places come for darshan, and the income of crores of rupees is generated. Free meal tokens are given only to a thousand devotees every day. They want Anna Prasadam arranged for all, as at Tirumala.