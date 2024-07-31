CM launches Phase-II of crop loan waiver on July 30

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the government’s policy was to ensure no farmer faces financial hardship, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched the second phase of the crop loan waiver from the Assembly premises.

In this phase, the state government released Rs 6,190.02 crore to waive loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh, benefiting 5.45 lakh farmer families holding 6.41 lakh loan accounts.

Recalling that India achieved Independence in August, the chief minister said that farmers in Telangana gained freedom from debt in the same month. He said that July and August will be remembered as important months in the country’s history due to the waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Revanth reiterated the government’s commitment to farmer welfare, stating that Rs 12,000 crore in loans were waived in just 12 days. “The total allocation of Rs 31,000 crore for loan waiver has set a new record in the country’s history,” he said.

“There are no elections and no political interests in the waiver of farm loans. The loans are being waived only to safeguard the interests of distressed farmers. My life’s purpose is fulfilled by seeing the happiness in the lives of the farmers,” the chief minister said.