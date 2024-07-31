One-year-old cable bridge on Manair falls into disrepair

KARIMNAGAR: Substandard work is evident on the one-year-old cable-stayed bridge across the Manair river on the outskirts of the city. Inaugurated in 2023, the bridge and its approach have suffered multiple damages within just one year.

Currently, authorities are removing and repairing the BT layers on one side of the bridge and are planning to address the other side later. The district administration’s weekend events at the bridge have been on hold for the past few months, leaving city residents without entertainment.

The cable-stayed bridge, built using foreign technology, was intended to alleviate frequent traffic issues on the Alugunur bridge. Spanning 500 metres, built at a cost of Rs 183 crore, it was designed to ease vehicular traffic between Karimnagar, Warangal and Ramagundam, also reducing the distance to Warangal by 7 km.

When TNIE contacted the R&B authorities regarding the cause of damage, no response was received.

CPM city secretary Gudikandula Satyam alleged that authorities and contractors colluded, resulting in substandard construction of the approach road and BT layers on the bridge.