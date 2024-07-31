Telangana: Woman raped in moving bus by driver

HYDERABAD: The driver of a private bus allegedly raped a woman passenger in the moving vehicle that was on its way from Nirmal to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh late on Monday.

The 26-year-old survivor was travelling along with her eight-year-old daughter in a bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels when the driver, identified as Krishna, allegedly gagged her with a cloth and raped her.

After the assault, the woman dialled ‘100’ when the bus was near Medchal and alerted the police.

However, Krishna got down the bus near Mettuguda and fled, the police said.

The police tracked him down and apprehended him along with Siddaiah, the co-driver, on Tuesday.

When the bus reached OU police station limits, the city cops arresred Siddaiah who was driving the bus at the time the alleged rape took place and began efforts to trace Krishna. Later, the police traced his location and apprehended him. “Both of them are in our custody now. Further investigation is underway, based on a complaint by the victim,” said OU police inspector Rajender.