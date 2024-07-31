Wait for decision of Speaker: Defectors in Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: In the case of the disqualification of defected BRS legislators, MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender presented their arguments of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday. They said judicial review by the courts cannot occur before the Speaker of the Assembly has decided on the disqualification petitions.

Representing Srihari, senior counsel B Mayur Reddy said the Speaker functions as a Tribunal in an adjudicatory capacity. “The robes of the Speaker ennoble the person within,” he argued. Senior counsel Sri Raghuram, representing Nagender, said the courts should not intervene prematurely in the Speaker’s domain. Later, the court adjourned the case to August 1.