When will government return lands acquired for Pharma City project, asks KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday wanted to know from the government if it would return the lands acquired for the Hyderabad Pharma City.

Participating in the discussion on Budget demands in the State Legislative Assembly, Rama Rao expressed displeasure over the government “not taking forward” the construction of Pharma City.

Recalling that the BRS government acquired 12,000 acres of land for the Pharma City, he said that the present government shelved the project. “If the Hyderabad Pharma City is shelved, is the government ready to return the lands acquired from the farmers,” Rama Rao asked.

He noted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the government would return the lands to farmers. The government should announce when it is going to return the lands, he demanded. The BRS member expressed concerns over the state government’s proposal to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the beautification of Musi river. “All the STPs required for the beautification of the Musi were completed by the BRS government. The BRS prepared plans for beautification with an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore,” he said.

He also demanded that the government make public the detailed project report (DPR) of the Musi scheme.