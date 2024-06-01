Former Archbishop Thumma Bala laid to rest in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Emeritus Catholic Archbishop Thumma Bala’s was laid to rest on Friday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid tribute to the mortal remains of the archbishop.

The 80-year-old breathed his last on Thursday morning at Karunapuram Warangal. Born in Narmetta in Jangaon district, he served as the archbishop of Hyderabad, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Bishops’ Council, and also the chairman of Communication of the diocese. The news of his death was announced by Cardinal Poola Anthony, who recalled the ministry of Most Reverend Thumma Bala.

In 2011, Thumma Bala was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI. He served as the chief bishop of the city for nine years, from 2011 to 2020. Previously, he served as the Bishop of Warangal from 1987 to 2011.

Thumma Bala was also a professor of catechetics at St. John’s Regional Seminary in the city from 1984 to 1986. At the same time, he also served as the procurator at the seminary.

Additionally, he held various leadership roles, including chairman of the Telugu Regional Youth Commission, Jyotirmai Society, regional catechetical commission, and the CBCI Health Commission.

The chief minister said Thumma Bala rendered yeoman services in building a strong society, adding that he spread the message of peace and religious harmony and provided education to the needy.

“I have a special affinity in person with the departed Thumma Bala. The Archbishop blessed me with his good heart during the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the 2023 Assembly election. With his blessings, a people’s government has been formed in the Telangana State,” said Revanth.

The Congress leader noted that Thumma Bala’s death left his followers in deep grief. He added that everyone appreciated the archbishop’s services, asking people to move forward with the inspiration of the message of the revered Thumma Bala.

BRS chief and former CM, K Chandrashekhar Rao, also recalled the yeomen services of the archbishop, noting that he dedicated his life to the service of Jesus Christ while rising to the highest level in the spiritual service he believed in.