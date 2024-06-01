Inspectors find eateries, dairy units unhygienic in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Task Force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, continued its inspections on Thursday, targeting hotels, restaurants and dairy manufacturing units in Hanamkonda and Rangareddy districts to ensure compliance with hygiene and safety standards.

At Sri Amogham Foods in Nakkalagutta, Hanamkonda, the team discovered synthetic colours used in food preparation. Raw chicken (25 kg) and cauliflower (4 kg) were discarded. The premises failed to display the FSSAI licence prominently. Semi-prepared and raw food items were improperly stored without labels, covers or appropriate temperature control. The kitchen was exposed to the outside environment, allowing pests and flies entry. Dustbins were found without lids, and there were no medical fitness certificates for food handlers or pest control records. The water analysis report for RO water used for cooking and drinking was unavailable, and rust was observed on vessels.

At Hotel Shreya, opposite the bus stand in Hanamkonda, synthetic food colours were detected. The team seized and discarded raw chicken (10 kg), rotten eggs (50), jaggery (7 kg), spoiled fish tikka (1 kg), and idli batter (3 kg). Houseflies were found in prepared food, and moulds were present on cooked chicken in the refrigerator. Reused cooking oil was discarded. Drinking water bottles (60) and sweetcorn packets (10) were seized for labelling defects. Perforated walls and dirt deposits were noted in the dining room, with improper storage of veg and non-veg food items and inadequate temperature control.

At Hotel Ashoka in Hanamkonda, the team found idli batter (8 kg) and boiled milk (5 litres) contaminated with houseflies. Synthetic food colours, expired chicken masala (11 packets), and sauce (3 bottles) were discarded. Prepared food was stored under a roof with spider webs, and oil deposition was leaking from the roof. Reused cooking oil and expired raw materials were identified. Indian noodles (17 packets) and saunf (28 packets) were seized, with samples collected for lab analysis. The FSSAI licence was not displayed prominently.

At All Rich Dairy Pvt Ltd in Pasumamula, rust was observed on transportation trolleys, water stagnation on the floor, and a foul smell in the manufacturing area. Insect-proof screens were absent and food handlers were not wearing gloves, headgear or aprons. The licence did not meet FSSAI guidelines. Unlabelled ghee (263 kg) was seized, and a transport licence for vehicles was not available.

At Anitha Dairy Products, inspectors found the FSSAI licence was not displayed. Water stagnation and bad odour were present in the manufacturing area. Masala buttermilk packets were produced without the required licence. Tadka paste cartons were seized due to labelling defects. Expired reagents and chemicals were discarded, and the microbiologist was found unqualified. The factory lacked a transportation licence, which was not declared in the central licence.