Land grab: Telangana HC refuses to stay probe against Jeevan

HYDERABAD: Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty of the Telangana High Court on Friday refused to stay the investigation into allegations of land grabbing against former MLA Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy and three others.

The judge was dealing with two criminal petitions seeking to quash FIR 190 of 2024, registered at Chevella police station, and FIR 175 of 2024, registered at Mokila police station, both under the Cyberabad Commissionerat, based on complaints made by Sama Damodar Reddy.

The complainant has alleged that in 2023, Jeevan Reddy, his wife Ashannagari Rajitha, and his mother Rajubai unlawfully claimed ownership of half of his land located in Erlapally village of Chevella mandal. Damodar Reddy alleged that the accused demolished a structure built by him on this land and commenced construction of their own.

The pleas by the former MLA and his co-petitioners were initially listed before Justice B Vijaysen Reddy. However, Justice Vijaysen Reddy recused himself from hearing the cases and the petitions were presented before Justice Alishetty, who refused to stay the investigation but issued notices to the respondents, directing them to file their counters by the next hearing date.

Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao vehemently opposed the contentions of the petitioners. After considering the arguments from both sides, the court instructed the respondents to submit their responses and adjourned the matter for further proceedings.