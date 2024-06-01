Thief beaten to death, owner of house booked for murder in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: A man who had entered a house in Tagilepally village of Nizamabad district, reportedly with the intention of theft, was thrashed by the house owner. He later died of his injuries at his home on Friday.

The victim, Mydam Narayana, known for committing small thefts in the village, had entered the house, owned by one Chakali Bhumaiah, at around 2.30 am.

Bhumaiah and his family were preparing to visit a Maisamma temple in Narasullabad mandal, and as a result, they had not gone to sleep and planned to leave around 3.30 am.

Upon noticing an intruder, the family became alert, caught Narayana, and beat him and threw him over the compound wall.

Later, Narayana took a bath at his house and applied some medicines to his injuries. He died some time afterwards.

Later, the police arrived at Bhumaiah’s residence to inquire about the incident, and Narayana’s body was shifted to a government hospital in Bodhan for a post-mortem examination. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family for the funeral.

The police received a complaint from Narayana’s family members.

Cases have been registered against Bhumaiah and his family under Section 302 of the IPC (murder).