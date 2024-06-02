10 years on, bifurcation issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remain unresolved

The APRA-2014 includes 12 parts and 13 Schedules with 108 Sections detailing the reorganisation of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Here is an overview of the pending issues

IX SCHEDULE

There were initially 89 institutions listed under Schedule IX of APRA-2014. Subsequently, two more — AP Vaddera Cooperative Societies Federation Ltd and AP State Cooperative Rural Irrigation Corporation — were added, taking the total to 91.

An expert committee chaired by Dr Sheela Bhide was constituted by the then AP government to make recommendations on the bifurcation of assets and liabilities of Schedule-IX institutions. Later, division of employees was also entrusted to the committee.

The Sheela Bhide panel gave its recommendations in respect of 90 companies / corporations except the Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation (APSFC).

The demerger plan of APSFC was directly sent to the Ministry of Finance, Departmental of Financial Services on January 29, 2016.

The Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a dispute resolution committee to resolve the disputes between AP and Telangana. The committee held 31 meetings after which it suggested the division of Schedule IX institutions in three phases.

In the first phase, 53 PSUs, where there is no difference of opinion between the two states, shall be resolved. Later, 15 PSUs, which are agreeable to Telangana but not to Andhra Pradesh shall be resolved. In the final phase, 22 institutions which are not agreeable to Telangana shall be taken up.

However, the AP government insisted on the settlement of all the Schedule IX institutions in one go. The AP government moved court, while Telangana wanted to go by the definition of headquarters given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Telangana contended that the Sheela Bhide committee took a different stand.