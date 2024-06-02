BRS to boycott fete; KCR targets Congress in open letter

HYDERABAD: The BRS has decided not to take part in the official Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, citing the reasons for boycotting the celebrations.

In his letter, KCR alleged that because of Congress delaying the formation of Telangana, hundreds of youth resorted to suicide. He said that Congress did not even apologise to the people for these deaths.

The BRS chief also accused the chief minister of never raising the “Jai Telangana” slogan in public. He also said that Revanth hurt the sentiments of the people by not visiting the Martyrs Memorial. “The Congress has not changed its mindset,” KCR wrote.

“For the last six months, Telangana has been disrupted in Congress rule. Farmers are suffering due to this inefficient rule. The Congress has not implemented the promises it made during the Assembly elections,” he said, adding that the police are filing cases if any BRS activist questions the government’s policies.

KCR also pointed out that the BRS not being invited to the all-party meeting to discuss the Formation Day celebrations was evidence of undemocratic attitude of Congress. “By attempting to remove the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar from the state emblem, the Congress government has insulted the people and history,” KCR’s letter said.