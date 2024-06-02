Telangana: Medchal collector ordered to dispose of representation by 3 corporators

HYDERABAD: Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty of the Telangana High Court has directed the collector and district magistrate of the Medchal Malkajgiri district to dispose of a representation submitted by three corporators of the Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation before the no-confidence motion taken up against the Mayor is taken up on June 5.

In their writ petition, Kethavath Subash and two other corporators urged the court to declare the failure of the collector of not addressing their grievances outlined in their representation dated May 7 as illegal and arbitrary. The petitioners claimed their signatures were obtained under coercion through misleading and misrepresenting facts. They argued that the notice issued on May 18 to conduct the no-confidence meeting on June 5, 2024, was violative of Article 14 of the Constitution and against the principles of natural justice.

Senior counsel KS Murthy, representing the petitioners, informed the court that Jakka Venkat Reddy, elected from the 1st division, became the Mayor. On May 6, 2024, a few corporators wrote to the collector to move a no-confidence motion against Venkat Reddy. Following this, the petitioners’ too wrote to the collector expressing their objection. However, their representation was not considered.