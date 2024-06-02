Temperature in Telangana set to dip to 36°C in 3 days

HYDERABAD: Despite a two-degree drop in temperatures, the state saw no relief as the mercury levels remained above 45°Celsius on Saturday.

Jagtial and Nirmal recorded the highest temperatures of 45.5°Celsius, followed by Adilabad at 45.2°Celsius and Mancherial at 45.1°Celsius, according to TGDPS reports.

All the 33 districts continued to record maximum temperatures above 40Celsius, with Jagtial and Mancherial experiencing heatwaves. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 43°Celsius in Malakpet.

As per IMD, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms with winds around 40 kmph were experienced in isolated places over Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad.

IMD stated that conditions were favourable for the further advance of southwest monsoon into parts of Arabian Sea, Tamil Nadu and Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh at 1.5 km above mean sea level is expected to bring heavy to light rains and thundershowers to the state from June 1 onwards.

A yellow alert has been issued for lightning and thunderstorm with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph for Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Mahbubnagar, Vikrabad, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Mancherial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Kamareddy, Medak Siddipet and neighbouring areas. The temperatures will experience a dip in the range of 36-40°Celsius in the next three days, bringing respite.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers at times intense spells along with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°Celsius and 26°Celsius respectively.