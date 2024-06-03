100 years destruction in 10-year BRS rule: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : Claiming that Telangana suffered 100 years of destruction during the 10-year rule of the BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said: “It was not just physical destruction but also an assault on fundamental freedom. Social justice was denied and the wealth of the state, which should belong to all the people, has gone into the hands of a few. Telangana culture and traditions were destroyed. Economic destruction was visible.”
Addressing the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, he described former AICC president Sonia Gandhi as “Mother of Telangana”. He thanked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi for fulfilling the long-cherished dream of a separate Telangana state after six decades. “We invited Sonia Gandhi, who fulfilled the Telangana people’s aspirations, as a guest to the celebrations. Someone asked in what capacity Sonia Gandhi was invited. Does it require permission to invite the mother to the child’s home? As long as the history of Telangana exists, Sonia Gandhi will be respected as the mother by Telangana. A strong bond between mother and this land is above politics,” he asserted.
He said that freedom is very much part of the Telangana way of life and Telangana never tolerated bondage. “Our philosophy is to spread love and question domination. We can endure hunger but we will not tolerate losing our freedom.” He said that his government accorded first priority to the restoration of freedom in the state. “We are not working under an illusion that we are all powerful and intelligent,” he maintained. “We are taking everyone’s advice and suggestions, discussing and moving forward. Our government’s top priority is to deliver freedom, social justice and equal opportunities to the people.”
Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana a first step towards cultural renaissance: CM
Revanth said that cultural and economic revival are two key aspects to rebuild the destroyed Telangana state.
Declaring Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana... as the official anthem of the state, he said that it’s the first step towards cultural renaissance.
Quoting the Sanskrit phase Janani janmabhoomischa swargadapi gariyasi, he said an average Telangana woman will be the replica of ‘Telangana Talli’ who is hard-working and generous. Taking this into consideration, the ‘Telangana Talli’ statue will be designed, the CM said.
Green Telangana - 2050 Plan
Alleging that the state’s economy was completely ruined when his government came to power in December last year and the debt burden mounted to Rs 7 lakh crore, the chief minister said that his government is laying a strong foundation by conceiving long term plans for future generations and preparing “Green Telangana - 2050 Master Plan”.
As part of this, the government will divide the state into three zones.
“The area within Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be urban Telangana and the area between Outer Ring Road, Regional Ring Road (RRR) will be sub-urban Telangana and rural Telangana will be defined as the area from the Regional Ring Road to the borders of Telangana state. Under the mega plan, the government will clearly announce where the development should take place in the three zones and what kind of infrastructure should be built,” he explained.
He highlighted his government’s plans to transform the Musi river catchment area into an employment generation zone through the Musi Riverfront Development Project.
“The government has already announced the Metro rail expansion plan to meet the growing transportation needs of the people. We will try to complete the RRR at the earliest. We are giving first priority to irrigation projects to provide more water at lower cost. We will take some decisions for the revival of the state economy,” he said.
A drugs-free state
He reiterated that his government’s aim is to free the state from drug menace and the word ‘drug’ would be erased from Telangana. “The TSNAB has been given full powers to curb drug smuggling and sufficient funds have been provided to root out drug menace,” he said.
He highlighted the government’s commitment to modernising hospitals, reforming education, filling vacancies in government departments, women empowerment and attracting global investments.
“Telangana is short of nothing and Hyderabad is our brand. The city of Hyderabad should develop as the world’s number one brand. My strong desire is to make Telangana a destination for the world.”
Earlier, Revanth paid tributes at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. From there he reached the Parade Ground and hoisted the flag.
The chief minister released the new state anthem Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana, penned by noted poet and writer Ande Sri and composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.
Ande Sri turned emotional while Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana was being played.
A video message from Sonia Gandhi was also played at the event.