100 years destruction in 10-year BRS rule: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

He said that freedom is very much part of the Telangana way of life and Telangana never tolerated bondage. “Our philosophy is to spread love and question domination. We can endure hunger but we will not tolerate losing our freedom.” He said that his government accorded first priority to the restoration of freedom in the state. “We are not working under an illusion that we are all powerful and intelligent,” he maintained. “We are taking everyone’s advice and suggestions, discussing and moving forward. Our government’s top priority is to deliver freedom, social justice and equal opportunities to the people.”

Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana a first step towards cultural renaissance: CM

Revanth said that cultural and economic revival are two key aspects to rebuild the destroyed Telangana state.

Declaring Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana... as the official anthem of the state, he said that it’s the first step towards cultural renaissance.

Quoting the Sanskrit phase Janani janmabhoomischa swargadapi gariyasi, he said an average Telangana woman will be the replica of ‘Telangana Talli’ who is hard-working and generous. Taking this into consideration, the ‘Telangana Talli’ statue will be designed, the CM said.

Green Telangana - 2050 Plan

Alleging that the state’s economy was completely ruined when his government came to power in December last year and the debt burden mounted to Rs 7 lakh crore, the chief minister said that his government is laying a strong foundation by conceiving long term plans for future generations and preparing “Green Telangana - 2050 Master Plan”.

As part of this, the government will divide the state into three zones.

“The area within Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be urban Telangana and the area between Outer Ring Road, Regional Ring Road (RRR) will be sub-urban Telangana and rural Telangana will be defined as the area from the Regional Ring Road to the borders of Telangana state. Under the mega plan, the government will clearly announce where the development should take place in the three zones and what kind of infrastructure should be built,” he explained.

He highlighted his government’s plans to transform the Musi river catchment area into an employment generation zone through the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

“The government has already announced the Metro rail expansion plan to meet the growing transportation needs of the people. We will try to complete the RRR at the earliest. We are giving first priority to irrigation projects to provide more water at lower cost. We will take some decisions for the revival of the state economy,” he said.