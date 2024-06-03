Child trafficking case: Three women taken into custody

HYDERABAD : Medipally police have taken custody of three women accused in the high-profile child trafficking case, in which the police rescued more than 15 children smuggled from across India. It was reported that childless couples chose to purchase the kids after being frustrated with the legal adoption process which usually takes over two years.

The cops will now look to uncover the network of agents operating from Delhi and Pune and to identify the biological parents of the rescued children, sources said.

The first arrest, on May 22, was of a registered medical practitioner (RMP), Shobha Rani, which has led to a collaboration between the Medipally and Mumbai police departments.

A police officer involved in the investigation confirmed that the health of the rescued children is stable, and they are being well cared for in shelter homes. “The children will remain in the custody of these shelters for three months. If we can identify and locate their biological parents within this period, we will reunite them. Otherwise, they will be put up for adoption,” the officer stated.

Meanwhile, the Medipally police station has been inundated with calls from distressed parents inquiring about their missing children. In a parallel effort, the police are seeking custody of eight additional agents suspected of procuring, selling and transporting children from New Delhi and Mumbai to the Telugu states. These agents are believed to be crucial links in the trafficking chain, and their interrogation is expected to yield vital information about the network’s operations and the identities of other involved parties.