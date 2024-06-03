Consumer forum orders Byju’s to pay Rs 95K for failing to provide curriculum material

HYDERABAD : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, has directed ed-tech company Byju’s to pay Rs 94,999 for neither providing curriculum material for the JEE - IP course to the complainant’s son nor refunding the course fee.

As a matter of fact, despite promising to refund the complete amount, the Byju’s credited Rs 1 into the bank account of the complainant, Gunupudi Priyadarshini.

After paying a fee of Rs 85,000 for her son in August 2023, she claimed that she had never received any product (laptop or tablet) or any material related to the course. To pay the fee, the complainant had taken personal loan and had been paying a monthly EMI of Rs 6,084.

Despite approaching the Byju’s authorities several times for cancellation of the admission and refund of the fee amount, the authorities did not respond.

When Priyadarshini went to the Jubilee Hills’ office of the company to inquire about the Rs 1 payment, the manager assured her that the whole amount would be refunded in the following 30 working days, but to no avail.

Noting that the Byju’s did not file any evidence in its defence, the Commission directed it to pay the complete refund amount of Rs 84,999 along with 12 percent interest per annum and Rs 10,000 compensation within 45 days from May 15.