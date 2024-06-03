MLC bypoll: BRS victory boosts morale of cadre in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The victory of N Naveen Kumar Reddy in the Mahbubnagar local authorities constituency MLC bypoll has come a shot in the arm for the Opposition BRS and its cadre.

This electoral success comes at a time when the pink party’s very existence is being questioned, especially after its defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections and the subsequent desertion of MLAs and sitting MPs.

Party insiders credit this victory to the special focus that the party placed on poll management and the hard work put in by all senior leaders, including former ministers and MLAs as well as sitting legislators.

Successful strategy

They also believe that the strategy adopted by party’s working president KT Rama Rao and special interest shown by senior leader T Harish Rao have worked well for the BRS in this bypoll. Interestingly, both the BRS and Congress took their respective people’s representatives from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district to Goa for a camp. But the BRS candidate secured victory even after over 200 of the party’s people’s representatives shifted their loyalty to the grand old party.

For the ruling Congress, which fielded former BRS leader M Jeevan Reddy, this bypoll defeat is a big setback, especially since Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hails from this district.

Loyal leaders

The main topic of discussion in political circles after this election verdict is how the local people’s representatives remained loyal to the BRS and refused to support the Congress.

Meanwhile, encouraged by this victory, the BRS cadre and leaders are expecting a similar success in the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduates MLC bypoll. The party has fielded A Rakesh Reddy in this election.

The senior leaders are also hoping that the pink party would secure a good number of LS seats, including Medak, Nagarkurnool and Warangal.