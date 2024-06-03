MLC bypoll: Defeat a major blow to Congress plans in Telangana?

HYDERABAD : The reverse the Congress suffered in the Mahbubnagar local authorities MLC byelection, coupled with the Lok Sabha exit poll predictions, may have dealt a major blow to its plans to strengthen its base as well as the government in the state.

This electoral setback not only exposed the chinks in its armour but it is also likely to negate its efforts to attract BRS and BJP MLAs into its fold.

CM’s efforts in vain

What is more disappointing for the Congress and its cadre is the fact that the party lost in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s native district despite his best efforts to secure the seat. It also raises questions over the efficacy of the party’s electoral strategies.

During his interaction with the media on the eve of byelection counting day, the chief minister exuded confidence in his party candidate securing the seat.

He also hinted at potential rifts within opposition parties, suggesting that leaders from the BRS and BJP

may reassess their allegiance in light of the election results if the Lok Sabha verdict is in favour of the Congress in the state.

Better vote share

However, in the span of a few hours, the MLC election bypoll result seems to have caused dismay in the ruling party. The BRS, which appeared to be weak in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, lived up to its “byelection party” sobriquet with its success.

The Congress, however, maintains that it has significantly improved its vote share in this election.

Though the Congress intends to welcome MLAs from BRS and BJP into its fold in the light of opposition parties threatening to topple its government, it remains to be seen if it succeeds in its endeavour.