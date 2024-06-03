MLC bypoll: Improved vote share a moral victory for Congress, says Jupally

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Congress significantly improved its vote share in the Mahbubnagar local authorities MLC byelection, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday said that it was a moral victory for the grand old party.

Speaking to the press at the Secretariat media point, he claimed that the Congress has fought the election in the “most democratic way” and by not engineering defections like the BRS did in the past. He said that out of a total of 1,437 polled votes, the BRS candidate secured 763 votes and the Congress candidate 652.

He also said that the Congress has improved its vote share as the representatives of local bodies reposed faith in the party. He suggested that the BRS working president KT Rama Rao should talk about the strength of the BRS after Lok Sabha election results are declared on June 4. “Then it will be clear as to who will be buried. The BRS will be buried. No one will stay in the BRS after Lok Sabha election results are announced,” he said and added that his party is going to win a majority of LS seats in the state.