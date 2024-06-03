Palm tillers await Rs 6.72 cr incentives in Kothagudem

KHAMMAM: As many as 3,497 farmers in Bhadradri Kothagudem district are eagerly waiting for incentives totaling Rs 6.72 crore for 2023.

It is to be recalled that the state government had declared an incentive of Rs 4,200 per acre per year for palm oil crops. These incentives are to be provided for four years of planting the crop. About 3,497 farmers cultivated approximately 16,000 acres of palm oil in 2022 and received incentives, but no money have been received for 2023, causing farmers to face difficulties in making investments.

In a bid to encourage farmers towards palm oil cultivation, the state government announced incentives, prompting many farmers to switch from chilli and cotton crops to palm oil. However, farmers allege that since the Congress government came into power, there has been a lack of focus on promoting palm oil growth. They also claim that some incentives from 2022 are still pending.

K Rangaraju, a farmer, said: “We have raised palm oil on five acres but have not received any incentives till now’’. If the government delays incentives, no new farmer will dare to cultivate palm oil.”

When contacted, horticulture officer R Shanthi Priya said: ‘We have sent proposals for the 2023 incentives, but they are pending with the government. Once the Budget is released, the amounts will be credited to the farmers’ accounts.”