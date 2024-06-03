President, PM join national leaders to greet Telangana

HYDERABAD: President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of the Telangana Formation Day on Sunday.

In a post on X, the PM said: “Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on their Statehood Day. Every Indian takes great pride in the state’s contribution to national progress. This state is blessed with a rich history and a very vibrant culture. We remain committed to continuously working for the state’s growth in the times to come.”

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people. She said that Telangana was endowed with a rich heritage, composite culture and enterprising people. “It has emerged as a significant IT hub of the country. I pray that Telangana and its people continue to prosper and contribute to the nation’s development,” she said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that with its distinct culture and heritage, the state carved its own place on India’s cultural map.

Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Ten years ago, the dreams and aspirations of millions were fulfilled with the formation of India’s youngest state — Telangana. The Congress-UPA, under the leadership of Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, played a pivotal role in supporting the Telangana movement and establishing a separate state. On this solemn occasion, we pay our sincere tributes to the countless martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Telangana movement.” He also stated that the Congress envisioned a Prajala Telangana where social justice, economic empowerment, and unhindered progress are guaranteed to the 3.8 crore people of Telangana. “The people of Telangana and the Congress strongly believe in Indiramma Rajyam, which embodies justice for the marginalised, empowerment of the weak, and all-around transformation of the state,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi recalled that under former PM Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, Telangana became India’s youngest state, shaping the aspirations of millions. “My tributes to those who sacrificed for the Telangana movement. Congress remains committed to the vision of Prajala Telangana — justice, equality, and empowerment for all,” he added.

Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, said: “In 2004, at Karimnagar I had promised that Congress would fulfil the dreams of people by forming separate Telangana state. Though some leaders within the Congress opposed the move and left the party, I initiated steps to form the state with full strength.” She said that she had confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Congress will fulfil the guarantees, promised during the Assembly elections. “I pray for prosperous Telangana,” she added.

Temple dedicated to Sonia inaugurated in Yellareddpet

On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, former sarpanch Nevuri Mamata Venkat Reddy unveiled a marble temple dedicated to former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, who is considered by the ruling Congress as the one who gave Telangana state. The temple was built by the former sarpanch at Saibaba Kaman in Yellareddpet. PCC member Nagula Satyanarayana inaugurated the temple. Mamata said the construction of the temple began 10 years ago, but it was hindered by subsequent developments. After a decade, she said she was delighted to see her dream finally materialise. In recognition of her efforts, Mamata and her husband were felicitated by Congress leaders.