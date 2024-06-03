Tank Bund, a testament to the journey of Telangana

HYDERABAD : The decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day kicked off at Parade Ground in the morning and shifted to Tank Bund by the evening. As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, flanked by ministers, along with Governor CP Radhakrishnan released the new full version of the Telangana anthem Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana, fireworks went off amid cheers from the audience. A delightful fireworks display lit up the night sky while artists performed a spirited dance to the song authored by Ande Sri and tuned by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani.

From protests to celebrations, the Tank Bund in Hyderabad has been a testament to the years-long struggle for separate statehood and now the decennial celebrations. The Tank Bund, also known as Hussainsagar by locals, has been a site of many protests during the Telangana movement, particularly the iconic Million March.