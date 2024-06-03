Telangana Formation Day celebrations: 22 police officers presented medals

HYDERABAD: A total of 22 police officers were awarded medals by the Union government in 2021 and 2022 during Independence Day and Republic Day. These officers were presented their medals during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Sunday.

The medals awarded include the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PPM), and the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service (IPM).

Officers from various ranks received these medals. The Telangana government announced the names of 22 police officers awarded the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services on Independence Day 2021.

B Sreenivasa Reddy, Joint Director, SP, ACB, was awarded with Awardees of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services - Independence Day-2021. Chako Sunny, Commandant, 8th Bn, TGSP, and G Srinivasa Raju, HC- 555, PTO, Hyd, were awarded with Awardees of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services -Republic Day-2022

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Addl DGP, Railways and Road Safety, and Devender Singh, SP, Operations with Telangana Cyber Security Bureau awarded with Awardees of President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services -Independence Day-2022

Home Guards Ch Ashok Reddy and C Suresh were awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services to the Home Guards Officers - Independence Day 2022.

Guv unfurls tricolour

Governor CP Radhakrishnan unfurled the national flag on Sunday and received the parade salute at Raj Bhavan’s Durbar Hall on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, he highlighted the significance of the day, stating, “As we celebrate the 10th Foundation Day of Telangana, we must pledge to contribute to the development of Telangana and Bharat.” He also emphasised the need for transparency in governance