Telangana: Honda directed to pay Rs 10 lakh to woman over defective car

HYDERABAD : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, has ordered car manufacturer Honda to pay Rs 10.81 lakh to a woman for delivering a defective car, as a result of which her daughter met with a ‘ghastly’ accident and sustained ‘fatal’ injuries. The four-wheeler was also terribly damaged during the accident.

The complainant, G Vijaya Sudha, claimed that she bought the Amaze model for Rs 10.28 lakh in October 2018. However, after the initial two months, Sudha started facing issues with navigation, anti-lock braking (ABS system), fuel pump issues, and other technical problems.

After paying a visit to the company’s service centre, the fuel pump was replaced, but glitches still persisted in the ABS and acceleration.

Notably, in July 2019, Sudha’s daughter K Vidya was driving the four-wheeler on the ORR when the speed suddenly increased without pressing the accelerator, causing an accident as well as injuries to her.

Holding Honda responsible for the incident, the Commission observed that despite being aware of the pertaining issues, failed to rectify the defects in the four-wheeler due to which the complainant’s daughter met with an accident. Following which the bench asked Honda to comply with the order within 45 days from May 22, which includes a refund of Rs 9,81,563 in the purchase amount along with a 9% per annum interest rate and compensation of Rs 1 lakh.