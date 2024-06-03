Telangana relieved as rains bring down temperature

HYDERABAD: People breathed a sigh of relief as rains swept through various parts of the city, lowering the temperature.

Jeedimetla and Adarsh Nagar in Quthbullapur, Monda Market in Secunderabad, Rajiv Gruhakalpika in Kukatpally, recorded the highest amount of rainfall, according to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS).

Jeedimetla saw the highest downpour of 46.5 mm as of 9 pm, followed by Adarsh Nagar (39 mm) and Gajularamaram (34.8 mm).

Areas such as Monda Market (33.3 mm), Gayathri Nagar (30 mm), Rajiv Gruhakalpika (27.8 mm) and parts of Balanagar and Begumpet also witnessed moderate showers, as per the TDPS. The average rainfall recorded in the GHMC was 6.1mm until 9 pm.

There was no rain in Chandrayangutta, Saroor Nagar, Hayathnagar, Charminar, and some other adjoining areas.

As per the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM), water was stagnated in many parts of the city, such as Serilingampally railway underbridge, near Bata showroom in Madhapur, and Parvath Nagar junction, among other areas. Traffic was also disrupted due to water logging in these areas.

Meanwhile, trees were also uprooted at some places in Quthbullapur, Secunderabad, and Musheerabad. “A total of 32 teams from the EV&DM department are working across the city with around 200 personnel. They will stay on alert till tomorrow morning,” said EV&DM director Prakash Reddy told TNIE.

As many as 17 complaints were received regarding tree fall, of which 10 were resolved and seven others were under progress.