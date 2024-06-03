Telangana: RTC to fill 3K posts, introduce 2.99K buses

HYDERABAD : Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar announced on Sunday that the corporation plans to fill 3,000 vacant positions in preparation for the introduction of a new fleet of buses.

Speaking at the formation day celebrations here, Sajjanar stated that 2,990 new buses, comprising 2,000 diesel and 990 electric buses, will be deployed on the roads to accommodate the increased traffic resulting from the launch of the Mahalakshmi zero-ticket free bus scheme for women commuters.

“As the corporation has not conducted any recruitment in the past 10 years, there is a shortage of 2,000 drivers and 1,000 conductors. A proposal for recruitment has been sent to the Finance department, and once approved, a notification will be released,” an RTC source told TNIE.

The management has already placed orders for the new fleet of buses, which are expected to arrive in phases during the current financial year 2024–25.

Additionally, Sajjanar announced a 21% fitment for employees after the 2017 wage revision, which has been pending for over seven years, along with the sanction of nine pending DAs.

“Now the PF, CCA, arrears and retirement settlement of the employees are pending, mostly since the Covid-19,” said the source, adding that the amount has been unresolved due to shortage of funds.