Telangana: Two of a family killed as water tanker rams parked car on ORR

HYDERABAD: Two persons belonging to the same family were killed after a water tanker crashed into a stationary car on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased, Tarun Kumar and Manisha, were cousins from Kothagudem and had come to Hyderabad to visit relatives. The family had been out on a small outing on the outskirts of the city and were returning to their residence in Mahindra Hills in two cars.

One of the women in the group felt nauseous, forcing them to stop the car at the emergency short line at exit number 18. Tarun Kumar stopped his car for a short break.

As the cousins stood near their parked car, a water tanker driven by Prathap Kumar, who was allegedly intoxicated, crashed into the vehicle. Both Tarun and Manisha suffered severe grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Driver in custody

Narsingi police were immediately alerted and teams arrived at the scene. They took Prathap into custody. Initial investigations suggest that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy.